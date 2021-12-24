The New Jersey home of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey caught on fire on Christmas Eve, a team official confirmed Friday night.

According to the official, Maxey and his family were safe after their Voorhees, Camden County, home caught fire Friday night. The team was working closely with him to ensure he and his family had the support they need.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

NBC10

The brick home showed heavy damage early on Christmas. Some of the windows were gone and there were smoke marks on the exterior. The inside of the home that could be seen from outside appeared to be damaged as well.

The full extent of damage wasn't made clear.