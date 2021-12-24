Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Guard Tyrese Maxey's NJ Home Goes Up in Flames

According to the official, Maxey and his family are safe and the team is working closely with him to ensure they have the support they need

By Gerardo Pons and Dan Stamm

The fire-damaged home of Tyrese Maxey after a Christmas Eve blaze.
NBC10

The New Jersey home of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey caught on fire on Christmas Eve, a team official confirmed Friday night.

According to the official, Maxey and his family were safe after their Voorhees, Camden County, home caught fire Friday night. The team was working closely with him to ensure he and his family had the support they need.

A broken window of Tyrese Maxey's New Jersey home after a fire
NBC10
A broken window of Tyrese Maxey's New Jersey home after a Christmas Eve fire.

The brick home showed heavy damage early on Christmas. Some of the windows were gone and there were smoke marks on the exterior. The inside of the home that could be seen from outside appeared to be damaged as well.

The full extent of damage wasn't made clear.

