Sinkhole opens up in West Philly, blocks intersection

A sinkhole opened up at the intersection of 57th and Media streets in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and a large sinkhole could be seen in the middle of the intersection where a crosswalk was. There was tape and barriers blocking the area off and there was visible debris that could be seen in the hole in the ground.

It is unclear what caused the sinkhole to collapse at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

