A West Philadelphia resident told Philadelphia police he shot and killed a man he saw using a brick to break into his luxury SUV parked behind his home.

Officers responding to the rear of a property along the 400 block of Fairmount Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday found an unresponsive man bleeding from gunshot wounds to his chest and torso on nearby 44th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

They rushed that man, believed to be in his 20s, to a nearby hospital where he died about an hour later.

"The shooter is cooperating with us," Small said.

The resident of the Fairmount Avenue home told investigators that he confronted the man in his 20s after he saw someone enter his fenced in backyard and "used a brick to break into his Alfa Romeo SUV," Small said.

The resident told police he shot the other man during that confrontation. Investigators found evidence that three shots were fired in the yard.

The driver's side window of the luxury SUV was broken, with a brick on the seat, Small said.

It wasn't clear what, if any, charges the shooter could face.

