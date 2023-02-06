Shooting Occurs During High School Basketball Game in Delaware

State troopers responded to a shooting during a high school basketball game in Delaware, on Monday.

The shooting occurred during a game at Appoquinimink High School on 1080 Bunker Hill Road in Middletown.

State Police said there were no reported injuries and people are clearing from the area.

Troopers and detectives are on-scene of a shooting incident at a basketball game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown. There are no injuries and patrons are clearing from the area. More details to follow as the investigation unfolds. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) February 7, 2023

Appoquinimink High School was playing Tri-State Christian Academy from Maryland when the shooting took place. A livestream of the game, which has since been deleted, showed the game being stopped with four minutes and one second left in the fourth quarter. Players, coaches and fans then moved out of the gym.

In September of last year, a shooting occurred near Appoquinimink High School during a football game. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries during that incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.