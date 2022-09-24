Appoquinimink School District

2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

The roads surrounding Appoquinimink High School were closed Friday night due to the shooting investigation, Delaware State Police said.

Police generic
NBC Bay Area

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The identities of the victims were not immediately made public. No charges were filed as of Saturday morning. 

The roads surrounding Appoquinimink High School were closed due to the shooting investigation, Delaware State Police said in a tweet Friday night.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Unit. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or via email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov. Information can also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Appoquinimink School DistrictDelawaregun violenceMIDDLETOWN
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us