2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately made public. No charges were filed as of Saturday morning.

The roads surrounding Appoquinimink High School were closed due to the shooting investigation, Delaware State Police said in a tweet Friday night.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Middletown Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or via email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov. Information can also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.

