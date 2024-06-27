Philadelphia

Shooting on Northeast Philly street leaves 1 person dead, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Police tape blocks off the crime scene
Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot in Northeast Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police said officers responded to a report for a male shot on the 900 block of Bergan Street.

Responding officers found a male - who has not been identified - next to a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.

Police said medics transported him to the hospital were he was pronounced dead.

A weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334. 

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).   

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

