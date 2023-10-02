Quadruple shooting leaves 3 dead in Philly home

At least three people died in a quadruple shooting at a Northeast Philadelphia home early Monday morning.

Philadelphia police taped off the area around Shelbourne and Lardner streets in the Crescentville neighborhood before sunrise.

Inside the house, investigators found four shooting victims -- three of them dead, homicide detectives told NBC10.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police searched for a person, investigators said.

Investigators didn't immediately reveal any details about the victims.

NBC10 had a crew at the scene and will update this story.