Shooting at Newark Motel Leads to Police Chase

Police responding to a shooting at a Newark, Delaware, motel were dragged into a chase early Saturday as a car tried to flee the scene when officers arrived.

Police responded to the shooting at a Red Roof Inn on the 1100 block of S. College Avenue around 3 a.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Newark Police Department.

Arriving officers engaged in a short chase when a vehicle tried to leave the scene, the NPD said. The occupants were eventually stopped and detained, but their potential involvement in the shooting was unclear.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but his condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective W. Anderson by dialing 302-366-7100, extension 3469, or emailing wanderson@newark.de.us.