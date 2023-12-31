Chester County

Severe fire closes a business in Chester County ‘until further notice'

The Golf Zone in West Brandywine Township is closed after a fire destroyed the building

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The East Brandywine Fire Company in Chester County battled a building fire at a business Sunday on New Year’s Eve.

At 1:49 a.m. volunteers in East Brandywine were alerted to a building fire at The Golf Zone in West Brandywine Township, according to the fire company.

Crews had to perform searches on multiple floors and found that the fire extended into multiple structures.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Golf Zone is now closed due to the damage from the fire.

“Unfortunately we had a fire last night. We will be closed until further notice, but have no fear! The Golf Zone will return better than ever! Thanks everyone for your continued support. #perseverance,” the business posted on social media.

At this time there is no further information from officials on this incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

SEPTA 11 hours ago

Amtrak signal issues cause SEPTA train cancelations

Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Philadelphia's first female mayor to take office on Tuesday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Chester Countyfire
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us