Severe fire closes a business in Chester County ‘until further notice'

The East Brandywine Fire Company in Chester County battled a building fire at a business Sunday on New Year’s Eve.

At 1:49 a.m. volunteers in East Brandywine were alerted to a building fire at The Golf Zone in West Brandywine Township, according to the fire company.

Crews had to perform searches on multiple floors and found that the fire extended into multiple structures.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Golf Zone is now closed due to the damage from the fire.

“Unfortunately we had a fire last night. We will be closed until further notice, but have no fear! The Golf Zone will return better than ever! Thanks everyone for your continued support. #perseverance,” the business posted on social media.

At this time there is no further information from officials on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.