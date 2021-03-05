A man who Pennsylvania authorities believe could be responsible for 1,000s of car break-ins last year north of Philadelphia, and possibly in New Jersey, was arrested Friday, the state attorney general's office said.

Keith Johnson, who will be 33 on Sunday, was arrested and charged with 76 counts of loitering and prowling at night, along with other counts of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property, according to online court records.

Johnson, of Yardley Borough in Bucks County, remained in county jail on Friday night, unable to post $100,000 bail.

The suspect dodged capture for months even after the local district attorney released video in September last year showing a man in all black that authorities asked the public for help in identifying.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Johnson's arrest Friday night and said his office would continue "to hold those who terrorize our communities accountable and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

“As a result of the tireless investigation by our office in partnership with local law enforcement, this community can have peace of mind knowing the individual charged today with breaking into more than 1,000 cars in Bucks County is being held to account," Shapiro said in a statement.

Last September, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office released photos and video of a man dressed in black – his face covered in a dark-colored gaiter mask– during the burglary spree.

The suspect's modus operandi was to strike mostly at night and only steal from unlocked vehicles.

The suspect had a distinctive gait — appearing to walk on his toes – and carried a “satchel-style bag slung across the shoulder" where he stashes the loot, investigators said at the time.

The serial thief “targeted just about every municipality in the mid-upper to mid-lower parts of the county, officials say, from Hilltown Township to Yardley” for about a year, a news release posted to Bucks County Crimewatch said. “And, officials say, the spree has extended into western New Jersey.”

Vehicle registration and insurance cards, credit cards, loose change and sunglasses are among the items that have been stolen from cars.