SEPTA Police Seek Man Accused of Pushing Other Man Onto Train Tracks

Police are looking for a man they say randomly pushed another man onto the train tracks at a Philadelphia SEPTA station this week.

Surveillance video showed the suspect standing on the eastbound side of the Market-Frankford line's Berks Station platform for a short period of time before approaching the victim and pushing him onto the tracks, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said.

A train was not immediately approaching the station at the time, and the victim did not suffer serious injuries from the fall, Busch said.

Busch said the attack happened around 3:08 p.m. Thursday. The men did not interact prior to the push, and police do not know a motive, he added.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance pictures show the alleged attacker wearing glasses, a black hoodie and backpack, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The accused assailant fled right after the attack, Busch said. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the SEPTA Transit Police Department at 215-580-8111.