SEPTA police searching for a man who they say assaulted and robbed a woman on a bus

SEPTA police are searching for a man who they say assaulted and robbed a woman on a bus in Center City on April 6.

According to SEPTA police, they responded to 8th and Locust streets for a report of a stolen cellphone on a Route 12 bus at approximately 4:12 p.m.

The woman, who sustained injuries to her face, described her attacker as a man who she had never seen before, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

She told police that the man made a verbal demand for her phone during the physical assault.

Police reviewed video that showed a man boarding the bus without paying at 16th and Locust streets. He can be seen approaching the woman and immediately hitting her and taking her cellphone.

The man then ran off the bus after the incident, police said.

SEPTA police released these images of the man they are searching for.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.