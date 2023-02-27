SEPTA Inks $715M Contract to Upgrade Trolley System

Last week, SEPTA finalized the contract to purchase modern, fully ADA-compliant trolley vehicles to replace the mass-transit system's entire aging fleet of trolleys.

The new vehicles will come from Alstom Transportation Inc. and will "represent the transformation of the nation’s largest trolley network into an accessible, fast, and easy-to-use system," SEPTA claims.

Under the contract, SEPTA will receive 130 trolleys, with the possibility of getting more. The total contract amount for the base order is about $715 million.

Delivery of the new trolleys is scheduled to begin in 2027 with full fleet delivery by the end of 2030, according to SEPTA.

Léelo en español aquí

The idea, SEPTA said in statement that, is to create a “lifestyle transit network” – a system that can be easily used for any type of trip, not just traditional 9-to-5 commutes to work.

“SEPTA is committed to ensuring our trolleys meet the needs of all riders – people with disabilities, seniors, families with small children, new users, and anyone who needs a little more help to get where they are going,” said SEPTA general manager and CEO Leslie Richards, in a statement.

The new trolleys will be longer and have higher capacity to move more passengers.

The fleet will feature low floors and ramps; wider pathways; audio and visual messaging systems to communicate upcoming stops and service changes; and designated open space for wheelchairs, strollers, and bicycles.

“Trolley Modernization poses economic benefits for both riders and the region at large,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale Deon, in a statement. “This project will strengthen existing connections by improving transit services that link workers to jobs, students to schools, and diverse communities to each other – supporting local businesses and an affordable cost-of-living for everyone."

Funding for this effort comes from SEPTA’s Fiscal Year 2023 Capital Budget and 12-Year Program.

In addition, this Capital Program advances several other SEPTA initiatives including the bus revitalization efforts, the King of Prussia Rail, station accessibility, and rail fleet replacements.