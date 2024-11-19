Police in Philadelphia are searching for a person who attacked a man riding on SEPTA on Halloween, officials said.

A 38-year-old man was riding on the SEPTA El train at Columbus Boulevard and Spring Garden Street around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 when someone attacked him, police said.

The victim was punched several times in the face and his head, according to officials. The victim suffered from a concussion due to the attack.

Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/bsC5BlceP5 pic.twitter.com/OMlzd7CzEo — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) November 19, 2024

Police describe the person they are looking for as someone with a short ponytail who was wearing a dark hat, gray sweatshirt, orange pants and multi-colored sneakers.

In video shared by Philadelphia Police, the person can be seen hanging onto a passenger pole inside the train car with one arm.

Police urge you not approach this person if you see them, but to call 911 right away.

If you have any information on this incident or who this person is, please call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).