SEPTA buses skipping stop at 6th and Market streets in Old City

SEPTA busses will be sliding right on by posted stops at 6th and Market for the foreseeable future, as officials said, congestion stemming from the recent closure of the Filbert Street bus terminal has led to "a situation where someone could get hurt."

"Seeing the congestion there, seeing instances where people were loading and unloading baggage in the bus lanes in some instances from these tour buses,” SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told NBC10 reporting partner, KYW Newsradio. “We were concerned that eventually we would have a situation where someone could get hurt."

The terminal was shuttered earlier this year as it was situated at the potential site of a proposed arena for the 76ers.

The storefront location that Greyhound now uses, at 6th and Market, offers commuters no shelter and no bathrooms. Travelers awaiting busses can be seen gathered at that intersection all throughout any given day.

KYW Newsradio reported that Busch said SEPTA "studied the confluence of buses, cars pedestrians and Ubers for a month and a half, before making the decision."

He told KYW Newsradio that the company is working on a solution, but for the time being, busses will continue to skip that intersection.

Contacted Monday, Greyhound did not immediately return a request for comment.