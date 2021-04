A SEPTA bus struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood.

The bus was traveling eastbound on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue when it struck the male victim around 4:25 a.m., a SEPTA spokesperson said. The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Accident Investigation Division were on the scene as they worked to find out what led to the collision.