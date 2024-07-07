SEPTA bus driver attacked by man with knife in Delaware County, officials say

A SEPTA spokesperson confirmed that a bus driver is recovering after getting attacked by a man with a knife just outside of Southwest Philadephia.

The driver was attacked on a Route 108 bus near Church Lane and Connell Road in Yeadon, according to SEPTA.

The bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the transit agency said.

Officials are working to find the man wanted in connection to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.