Philly anti-violence group looking to expand peace patrols and make it a paid job

Philadelphia non-profit Philly Truce is looking to expand its patrols and make it a paid job.

The anti-violence organization known for its “Operation Hug the Block” and “Peace Patrols” uses a different model to help keep Philly neighborhoods safe.

“I think community led visible deterrent and physical deterrent such as Philly Truce and the peace patrol, has made a significant impact,” Steven Pickens, a co-founder of Philly Truce, said.

Operation Hug the Block was a 77-night Peace Patrol Campaign where the group organized 680 volunteers and 77 police officers to patrol the blocks most impacted by gun violence.

Most recently, volunteers with the group have focused on Germantown three nights a week. But now, through fundraising, they are paying people to watch over city blocks.

“That money we’re putting into the Germantown peace patrol came right from the community. Some of this other money is grants and other things that are going to be stipulated for certain zip codes,” Mazzie Casher, a co-founder of Philly Truce, said.

So far this year, according to Philadelphia Police, many violent crimes are down.

They say homicides have dropped by 36% in 2024, compared to the same time last year. Shooting incidents are down nearly 38% and shooting victims down around 43%.

“I feel like people are paying attention. People are tired,” Chinita Bradshaw, a 43rd Ward committee person, said.

PHILLY TRUCE launched its peace patrols in 2021 and have engaged over 1,000 volunteers to help with their efforts. They report a 64% reduction in shootings in the 24th, 16th and 19th police districts, and a 26% reduction in homicides in several zip codes, according to the group’s strategic plan.

“The numbers are great, we welcome that, but we have to get back to people feeling safe,” Cashier said.

May 8 is Philly Truce Day in the city of Philadelphia.

“Philly Truce Day is like a second birthday for us,” Pickens said.