Last year, India surpassed China as the most populated country in the world and we actually saw that same pattern reflected here in the United States.

The 2020 Census shows Indian Americans are now the largest stand-alone Asian American group. That's reflected in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, according to the APIA Vote.

NBC10 News is shining a spotlight on the stories of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders around our region.

Chef Jesse Ito

A local Philadelphia chef is now a James Beard finalist. Chef Jesse Ito, of the Royal Sushi and Izakaya restaurant, passion for food has landed him a spot as a finalist for the Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic. Nominated six times before, this time he's hoping to win. NBC10's Yukare Nakayama has his story.

"One of the best parts of my job is one, it allows creativity. I love working with my hands, but two, the interactions with guests and the customers," Chef Jesse Ito of the Royal Sushi and Izakaya Restaurant said.

His fish is finely cut and his recipes are perfectly seasoned.

His passion for gastronomy landed the beloved chef a spot as a finalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic. He was previously nominated six times before and he's hoping he can bring the trophy home.

“It's really humbling to be amongst you know five of the top chefs of the region and it means so much to represent Philadelphia so I’m hoping to bring the W for our city," he said.

The New Jersey native isn't doing what he loves for the accolades. For him, it's a way of life.

Ito is a first-generation American chef with his parents from South Korea and Japan his culture and his identity are deeply intertwined in his work.

“All my fondest memories with my family were around a dinner table or at a restaurant, I’d have to say, or at work. So food has been an integral part of my life and I feel like it's been an integral part of any immigrant's life," Ito explained.

He credits his supporters, friends, and above all, his family for his passion and success.

Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park

The Southeast Asian Market at FDR Park in South Philadelphia has been around for almost 40 years and features food from Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, the Philippines and more. NBC10's Karen Hua gives us a look at some of the vendors there and at Bok Bar, a more elevated version on a rooftop in Philly.

It's a smoky scene that reminds so many of home. Just like the bustling street food stalls of Ho Chi Min City of Bangkok or Manila.

The Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park has been around for almost 40 years in South Philadelphia. It features foods from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia and Laos.

"A lot of the vendors here are immigrants. It's a belonging, they feel like they belong here," Chanthea Nhep, the owner of Bee'z kitchen said.

Now, social media is helping to popularize these once-foreign dishes in America.

Pro-tip: Stop by the market on a weekend morning and don't forget your picnic blanket and cash.

Meanwhile, a rooftop restaurant in Philly is elevating the foods you see at the Southeast Asian Market.

The Bok Bar brings hundreds of people together for a family-style seven-course dinner that features vendors from the market.

It's all changing the narrative that eating unfamiliar foods doesn't have to be intimidating or embarrassing. Rather, it makes you cultured and cosmopolitan.

A bonus? Part of the proceeds from the Bok Bar go back to the nonprofit market in FDR Park. The money is used to give vendors the opportunity to take English and business classes.

Tino's Hawaiian Entertainment

Tino's Hawaiian Entertainment showcases hula, fire and Polynesian dances that bring a piece of Aloha to our region. NBC10's Yukare Nakayama has the story.

By looking at one island dancer in action, you might think you're on the beautiful island of Hawaii.

"We’re telling you a story about the island. It represents our culture, how we wake up in the morning, what we do in our daily lives, how we bond with each other," dancer Penina O'Tia-Fua Sevea told NBC10.

Every move is significant to the flow of the story with each step bringing them closer to home.

“I feel my ancestors each time I move, each time I dance, I perform. I can see our ancestors. I can see our island I can see our love of the people. I can feel the spirit," she said.

Sevea is one of many dancers flown in from the Polynesian and Hawaiian islands to our region to bring their stories of historical narratives, myths and everyday tales of their beautiful islands to the mainland.

“A lot of people go to the islands to see what it's all about. We, coming up here, we’re kind of giving them what they would see if they went there," Danny Leao, owner of Tino's Hawaiian Entertainment said.

Leao and his company have been bringing the island moves to the area for about 30 years showcasing hula, fire and Polynesian dances.

His island pride is displayed in all of the performances. His whole purpose is to bring a piece of home and share it with anyone who embraces it.

Jordan Mailata

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we're celebrating those who make a difference in our community. Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mailata is one of the very few players in the NFL who are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander. NBC10's Frances Wang talked to him about the importance of representation and inspiring future athletes.

Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mailata is many things to many people. He's an Eagles fan favorite and to some people he's the NFL's best singer.

Mailata is a loving husband and food buddy to wife Niki as well as George's dog dad.

But, to the Pacific Islander community and his community back home 10,000 miles away, Jordan Mailata is a story of triumph and a testament that you can do anything you set your mind on achieving.

Being Samoan, but also Samoan Australian, football wasn't in the cards at first but after his rugby skills caught the NFL's attention he was dealt a new hand through the league's International Player Pathway Program.

Seven years of football and three contracts later, Mailata is still a Philadelphia Eagle and he is part of the 1.8% of players who are Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.

"The more representation we can have in the league, at a higher level in any sport, the more drive it'll have in the communities we belong to," Mailata told NBC10.

It's a weight even the lineman does not take lightly and one that he understands even more as his story continues to unfold.

"I think for me the first time I realized the weight was when I saw my last name. In our cultures, your name that's your badge of honor," Mailata said.

As Mailata begins his seventh season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he hopes one of his next life chapters includes an NFL game in Australia.

It would be a full circle moment for the Samoan Australian rugby-turned-football player who thought this wasn't possible and who now hopes to inspire future athletes to know that it could be.

Political power grows for Indian Americans

The Indian and Greater South Asian American communities are becoming more prominent in politics in the United States. NBC10's Frances Wang explains.

When Kamala Harris became Vice President in 2020, she also became the most prominent Indian American in public office.

Despite her approval rating among Indian Americans dropping since that historic victory, according to NBC10 News, attendees at the annual Desis Decide Summit say the VP's presence in politics has made a difference in galvanizing the Indian and Greater South Asian, or Desi, community.

Many Indian Americans who spoke with NBC10 say that Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy were not the representation they wanted.

It's no surprise considering 68% of registered Indian American voters in last year's PEW Research Center survey identified as Democrat.

As the Indian American population continues to grow so does their political power and participation. We've seen record voter turnout in 2016, 2018 and 2020 for all Asian Americans.

This comes as we see a greater involvement in elected office as well with Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhijia as one example.