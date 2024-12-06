Security guard stabbed outside Save-A-Lot in Philadelphia; suspect sought

An investigation is underway after a security guard was stabbed outside a Save-A-Lot in Philadelphia earlier this week, police announced.

According to police, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, around 12:40 p.m., a security guard was stabbed by an unknown man outside a Save-A-Lot store located at 4424 N. Broad St.

Police said the security guard had asked the man to leave the front of the store. The man refused to leave, and after several verbal confrontations, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the security guard before fleeing north on Broad St.

The man is known to be in the area of the shopping complex, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a middle-aged man, around 5'5", with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a hunter-green jacket, green camo pants, a grey hoodie, and tan boots.

Police said if you see the suspect, do not approach him and contact 911 immediately. If you have any information about this crime or the suspect, you can contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3345.