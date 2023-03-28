West Philadelphia

School District Looking to Reopen West Philly's Sayre Pool

The City and the school district are working on a proposal to reopen the pool at the Sayre-Morris Recreation Center in West Philadelphia that has been shuttered since 2017

By Hayden Mitman

The Philadelphia School District is working on a partnership with the City in an effort to reopen the district-owned pool at West Philadelphia's Sayre-Morris Recreation Center.

As reported by NBC10's news gathering partner, KWY Newsradio, the proposal to reopen the long-shuttered pool was announced at a school board meeting held last week.

The pool was closed in 2017, because it needed repairs and, last year, the school board voted against a $10 million renovation project for the pool.

However, KYW Newsradio reported that, at last week's meeting, school superintendent Tony Watlington, said there was a proposal in the works that would see a partnership with the City help re-open the pool at 59th and Spruce streets.

Philadelphia had previously used the indoor pool to help train lifeguards, and it's likely that could happen again if the pool is indeed reopened.

The school board expects to be able to review and vote on a proposal for the pool in May.

