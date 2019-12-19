Two Trapped in Burning Row Homes in South Philadelphia

Two people are trapped in row homes that are burning and collapsing Thursday in South Philadelphia, police said.

The fire engulfed at least two row homes on the 1400 block of South 8th Street, near Reed Street, late Thursday morning, sending flames and thick, black smoke billowing into the air.

Police said they are trying to reach two victims. No other information about their condition was immediately available.

The quick-moving fire caused the roof of at least one home to collapse as flames raced through adjoining structures.

At least 60 firefighters were responding to the flames, the Philadelphia Fire Department reported, dousing the flames with multiple hoses.

The Philadelphia Fire Department told NBC10 that it had received multiple calls reporting an explosion prior to the blaze.

Winds are blowing about 12 miles an hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. A huge plume of black, then gray and white, smoke streamed from the homes as firefighters hit the blaze with water.

A few firefighters could be seen on an adjacent roof and a ladder truck had its ladder extended to the top of a nearby apartment building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.