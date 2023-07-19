Roadwork slows traffic on I-95 south at Front Street in Philly

Sources told NBC10 a crack in I-95 in the area around Front Street near Tasker Avenue in South Philadelphia has closed several lanes of the roadway to traffic on Wednesday morning.

PennDOT crews responded to I-95's southbound lanes as, a source said a crack on the elevated highway caused issues at about 9:45 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., several southbound lanes were closed, but officials said that was no plan to completely shut the roadway at that time.

Traffic was backed up to Center City just after 10:15 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.