Roads shut down in Delaware after 3 shot in Salem Woods community

The three victims all suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time

By Kaleah Mcilwain

There is an increased police presence in Newark, Delaware after a shooting left three people injured on Tuesday night.

The shooting took place in the community of Salem Woods. The three victims were all transported to the hospital, according to the police.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time but police say that two of them are trauma codes.

There are several roads closed in the area including Jaymar Boulevard, Emily Court and Alvin Drive.

Locals can expect the heavy police presence to last for several hours as the investigation is ongoing.

At this time there is no further information from officials.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as information becomes available.

