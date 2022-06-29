Driver Dead After Road Rage Shooting in Delaware County

Police are searching for a gunman who they say killed another driver in a road rage shooting in Delaware County Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield, Pennsylvania, around 9 a.m.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office said the victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The suspect left the scene in a black SUV, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in locating that black vehicle. There wasn’t an immediate description of the driver, the DA said.

Springfield Police Department tweeted that although the suspects left the shooting scene, “there is no current danger to the community.”

We are currently investigating what initially appears like a road rage shooting incident on State Rd near Meetinghouse Ln. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle. There is no current danger to the community. — SpringfieldPD Delco (@SPD91_Delco) June 29, 2022

SkyForce10 was overhead as the police activity surrounding a white sedan and truck closed State Road.

­­­­­­Stollsteimer said preliminary information states the shooting started at West Springfield and State roads and ended up at Meetinghouse Lane.

This story is developing and will be updated.