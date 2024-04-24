Swarthmore College, UDel, Penn students protesting Israel-Hamas war

Protests against the war in Gaza have been popping up on school campuses all across the nation, including local schools.

This all comes a week after more than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia's green were arrested.

Several encampments have sprouted up at universities around the country as schools struggle to balance free expression and maintaining safe and inclusive campuses.

Recently, police tangled with student demonstrators in Texas and California while new encampments went up Wednesday at Harvard and other colleges as school leaders sought ways to defuse a growing wave of pro-Palestinian protests.

As tensions rise at college campuses surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, students in our region are setting up their own rallies, walk outs and encampments.

Swarthmore College, Pa.

At Swarthmore College, students are sleeping in tents in the middle of campus.

Students stood near the administration building on the campus chanting to action. As they camp out, they say they are ready to stay indefinitely.

"I think it’s really an important historical moment that students across the country are taking a stand against the injustices that are happening in Palestine right now. We are taking a stand against racial apartheid. We are taking a stand against genocide," one student said.

The students are demanding that Swarthmore cut any financial ties with Israel and divest from businesses aiding in the way between Israel and Hamas.

The school says it will continue to work with student organizers and is deeply committed to freedom of expression. It also says that the encampment is deeply concerning and will be included in their ongoing investigations into possible policy violations.

"We have tarps, we have tents, we have been doing reading circles, we have been discussing literature and we have been having vigils mourning those who have been killed. We are going to be staying here," a student said.

University of Pennsylvania, Pa.

At the University of Pennsylvania, school leaders are hosting a listening session on Thursday afternoon to give students a chance to talk about their feelings surrounding the war in the Middle East.

Administrators say they're making sure the school is safe and inclusive.

"I don’t know if I have much to say to school officials. I think they’re going to continue to stand in the way no matter what I say," PHD student at Penn, Brett Vincenzini, said.

The school's president says he understands the need for more resources. So, he's asking Penn Wellness and the school's public safety department to boost their services for students.

"We are and must continue taking action that brings us together to meet the challenges of this time and to remain true to our educational purpose. We must also ensure that our campus stays safe, inclusive, and welcoming for everyone, regardless of background or ideology," a letter from the president read in part.

University of Delaware, Del.

Students at the University of Delaware hosted what they called a "Walk-Out, Die-in" as well as an encampment on the campus on Wednesday.

According to an Instagram post by the Students for Justice in Palestine at UD, the rally was in support for the people in Gaza.

The group listed four demands on their Instagram that include the "financial divestment from companies and businesses in the illegal settlements West Bank and East Jerusalem and the Israeli apartheid state" as well as "protections for the Palestinian community on campus as well as Pro-Palestinian Activists on campus."

In their statement on the social media platform, the group says they want their demands of UDel to be met by this Friday.

The University of Delaware has not issued a statement on the walk out.

Eastern Regional High School, NJ

Leaders at the Eastern Regional High School in Camden County canceled what was called a pro-Palestinian event that would have been hosted at the school on Friday.

The event caused concern for some parents and local leaders.

Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash told NBC10 that the rally as planned would have incited violence against Jewish students.

"Its really an anti-Israel rally and my sense was that there should be no antisemitic walkouts endorsed by this school," Nash explained.

"I feel silenced and disappointed I don’t think its fair," high school junior Ash Tavares said. "The coordinator for the event was not there. We had no idea that this even happened. This cancellation was not mutually accepted."

Tavares is one of the organizers of the walk-out event and says that he and his peers were left out of the conversation on Wednesday morning when the event was canceled.

"Certainly what was happening on social media was a growing concern for all of us and our students discussed that together and agreed that working together was the best," Cloutier said.

Eastern Camden County superintendent Robert Cloutier says students on both sides spoke with school officials and came up with a middle ground to host a joint rally honoring the innocent lives lost in the conflict.

Back on October 15, Eastern High School hosted a rally to honor the lives lost during the Hamas attacks and Tavares told NBC10 that their rally on Friday would have followed the same guidelines.

"We just want the war to stop, we just want peace," Tavares said he isn't against the joint rally but just wants their point to come across.

Eastern Regional High School has scheduled the new joint rally will happen on May 20.