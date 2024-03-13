A prisoner at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia was beaten to death early Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, at about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, there was a call for a "hospital case" concerning a 28-year-old inmate at the prison located along the 8100 block of State Road.

The man, who had been in custody since March 9, was assaulted and, officials said, he was found lying on a cell floor by a correctional officer.

Despite life-saving efforts, officials said, he was pronounced at about 12:30 a.m.

On Wednesday morning, officials with the Pennsylvania State Police said that an examination of the body indicated that he suffered trauma that was, likely, due to a fight inside the cell.

The victim, police officials said, was housed with a 41-year-old man who was also admitted on March 9.

An arrest has been made in this case, however, law enforcement officials did not provide further information on the incident.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to police.