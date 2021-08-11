Prepare to Be Floored by This 10-Year-Old's Incredible Whitney Houston Cover on ‘AGT'

Oh, he’s got something.

Peter Rosalita, a 10-year-old boy who stole hearts earlier this season on “America’s Got Talent,” took the stage once again to perform a showstopping cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” on Tuesday night’s episode.

Wearing a shiny suit, Rosalita literally hit all the right notes, including when he belted out “If I don’t have you” at the 1:20 mark, showcasing his ability to weave through the complexities of the track.

And if you doubt that, listen as he held the word “forever” a little more than 20 seconds later before he brought the song home as confetti came raining down on the stage and the audience. He earned a standing ovation from the crowd, as well as from judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

“America’s Got Talent” fans will recall Rosalita from this year’s season premiere in June, when he wowed judges and viewers alike with his take on “All By Myself,” the 1975 Eric Carmen song that Celine Dion later covered in 1996.

“You’re amazing,” Mandel told him at the time. “I predict you’re going to go far in this competition.”

“That was an incredible audition,” Cowell added. “There were parts during that audition which literally gave me goose bumps. You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is going to fall in love with you after this audition.”

