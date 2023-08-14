Law enforcement officials are investigating after a 30-year-old employee of the Philadelphia Parking Authority was shot in the face by a BB gun during an altercation in Center City on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:05 a.m. as the employee, a tow truck driver, was working along the 100 block of N. 11th Street in Center City.

Officials said that, at that time, the operator of a green 4-door Honda, with heavily tinted windows, produced a BB gun shot the PPA employee in the face with BBs.

The PPA employee suffered no visible injuries and refused rescue, however, police officials said she was taken to be interviewed by investigators.

No arrest have been made and, officials said, this incident remains under investigation.