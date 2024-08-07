Philadelphia

PPA set to more than double the cost of residential parking permits

On Aug. 1, the Philadelphia Parking Authority raised the rates for temporary parking permits by as much as five times. And, starting next month, residential parking permit costs will jump from $35 a year to $75

By Hayden Mitman

If you live in Philly, or visit and plan to park on residential streets, expect to pay more for parking, if you don't already.

That's because the Philadelphia Parking Authority has raised the costs for temporary parking permits and is set to hike to cost of annual residential parking permits, as well.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

On Aug. 1, 2024, rates for temporary parking passes jumped as much as five times, as rates for 15-day passes jumped from $15 to $75 and the rates for 30-day passes jumped from $30 to $150.

Yet, parking passes for a day remained at $7.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Also, the PPA has limited the issuance of temporary parking permits to 60 per household.

Then, on Sept. 1, 2024, the rates of residential parking passes will jump from $35 annually to $75.

Previously, a permit for a second vehicle per household cost $50 and a third vehicle cost $75. Four, or more, vehicles per household cost $100 each for a permit.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 25 mins ago

Crash on Roosevelt Boulevard forces traffic down to 1 lane in both directions

Olympic Breaking 12 mins ago

‘So much gratitude and pride': Sunny Choi ready for breaking debut at Paris Olympics

Unlike in the past, come next month, residential permit costs will be a flat $75 fee, per vehicle, per permit. Also, come September, there will be a limit of three vehicles per household.

In a statement, Rich Lazer, the executive director of the PPA, said that the price hikes were needed as the costs for permits haven't been increased in over a decade.

"Significant pricing changes haven’t occurred since tiered pricing for permits was first introduced over a decade ago. Prior to that, the cost of an annual permit has remained at $35 since 1983," Lazer wrote.

Léelo en español aquí

He also noted that, the new limit on residential permits per household comes as there are more permits in the hands of residents then there are available parking spaces on city streets.

"These are needed reforms," he wrote in a statement. "There are only so many spaces on the street and the number of residential permits in circulation far exceeds the parking capacity."

Also, on its website, the PPA notes that the agency will be providing a 30-day grace period for the month of September to allow residents to renew their residential permits without penalty.

That grace period will end after Sept. 30, 2024.

For more information, visit the PPA's website for permits, here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us