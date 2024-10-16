An angry customer fighting with fast food workers over his Popeyes order wound up stabbed inside the North Philadelphia restaurant, police said.

Philadelphia police responded to a 911 call of an injured person inside the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location at North Broad and West Champlost streets in the Ogontz neighborhood just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The Popeyes workers told arriving officers that a man in his 20s began fighting with "one or two of the Popeyes employees" in a "dispute over his food order" shortly before closing time, Small said.

"One of employees who was being assaulted then pulled a knife and stabbed the 28-year-customer several times in the his side and his head," Small said.

After the stabbing, the bleeding man left the Popeyes and walked to a nearby home, police said. Investigating officers followed the blood trail to that house.

The stabbed man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated in stable condition and held as a suspect in the initial assault, Small said.

The 34-year-old worker who stabbed the man cooperated with investigators, Small said.

Surveillance cameras in the fast food joint captured the stabbing, police said.