Center City Philadelphia

Police: Trio took woman's wallet, used stolen credit cards at Center City Macy's

Police in Philadelphia are searching for three people who, they claim, stole a wallet from a woman as she dined at an eatery at 11th and Market streets before using a stolen card at Macy's in Center City

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking these three people after, officials said, they took a woman's wallet and used stolen credit cards at a Macy's in Center City Philly.
Philadelphia Police Department

Police officials in Philadelphia are on the lookout for three people who, they claim, stole a woman's wallet as she dined at a restaurant on Market Street and then used the woman's stolen credit cards to purchase items at Macy's in Center City.

Police have shared surveillance images of the trio sought in this incident online.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday Dec. 8, 2024, at 1:47 p.m., when a woman, who was dining at a business along the 1100 block of Market Street, noticed that her wallet was missing.

She later learned, officials said, that her credit card had been used to purchase items at the Macy's located along the 1300 block of Market Street in Center City.

Officials said they were able to recover surveillance images of the individuals believed responsible for this incident.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on the identities of the individuals in this surveillance footage to contact the Philadelphia Police Department tip line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information can also contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division by calling 215-686-3047/3048 and asking for Det. Lyons or Det. Winward.

Center City Philadelphia
