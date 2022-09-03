North Philadelphia

Police Seek Driver in Fatal North Philadelphia Hit-and-Run

By Rudy Chinchilla

Philadelphia police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman early Saturday morning.

LesMarie Velazquez, 26, died after the driver hit her as she was crossing the street near the intersection of Luzerne Street and Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia around 2:55 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she died at 5:14 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver sedan with likely damage to the front ride side. It was last seen going southbound on Whitaker Avenue, the PPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181.

