Police Search for Amazon Delivery Driver Accused of Shooting Man

Police are searching for an Amazon delivery driver accused of shooting a man during a possible road rage incident in Delaware County over the weekend.

On Sunday shortly before 12:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Springfield Road and Oak Avenue in Clifton Heights for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found a 58-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The man told police he was involved in a minor accident with an Amazon delivery driver who then pulled out a gun and shot him.

The man was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently in critical condition.

Investigators identified the delivery driver as Anthony Jones of Philadelphia. Police have an active arrest warrant for Jones with charges that include attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, please call Clifton Heights Borough Police or Philadelphia Police.