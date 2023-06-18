Police rescue ducklings in Bucks County

Police officers are often busy with the difficult work of saving lives.

And, Saturday in Upper Makefield, in Bucks County, officers found themselves tasked with doing just that -- though, they were focused on a small, feathered family that had gotten itself into a predicament.

According to police, shortly after 9 a.m. in Saturday, a family of baby ducks were trapped in a storm drain near the intersection of Crimson Leaf Drive and Greenbriar Circle.

Officer responded and, after about an hour-and-a-half, the first responders were able to get them out after accessing five separate storm drains, in order to rescue six trapped ducklings.

In a social media post, the department said that officers were determined not to leave until all of the ducklings could be rescued.

After they were pulled from the storm drain and reunited with their mother, the ducklings took a dip in a nearby pool before they continued on their way, police said.