Police release video of suspect in deadly stabbing, hit-and-run in South Philly

Police released surveillance video of a man who they say stabbed another man in the throat, entered the victim’s car and struck the victim with the vehicle before fleeing the scene and leaving him for dead in South Philadelphia.

The incident took place on April 8 around 7:30 p.m. Police said an unidentified man and 22-year-old Mang Sang were involved in an altercation in the parking lot along the 1600 block of South Front Street. The suspect then stabbed Sang in the throat, entered his Kia Sedan and then struck Sang with the car, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene in another vehicle, investigators said.

Police released surveillance video of a man accused of stabbing another man, striking the victim with his vehicle and then leaving him to die in South Philadelphia.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Sang suffering from a stab wound and underneath the front engine compartment of the Kia. He was pronounced dead by responding medics at 7:47 p.m. that night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators found a four-inch blade at the scene of the attack.

On Wednesday, April 17, police released surveillance video of the suspect in Sang's death.

They described the suspect as a man in his early to mid 20’s with a light mustache and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants as well as black and white New Balance sneakers.

Surveillance photo of the suspect.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.