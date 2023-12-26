Police release video in slaying of 15-year-old boy in Crescentville

Law enforcement officials have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down the person responsible for the March 13 slaying of a 15-year-old boy in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood.

Just last week, law enforcement officials noted this incident, in which 15-year-old Neko Rivera was killed after being shot multiple times, as one of several shootings involving children that remain unsolved.

The deadly incident happened on March 13, at approximately 12:06 p.m., when, officials said, several unknown offenders approached two victims who were walking in the area of 6100 Algon Street.

The offenders fired multiple shots at the victims and one of the shooters was captured on surveillance video when he fired a handgun at the victims.

During this shooting, Rivera was struck throughout the body and he later died of his injuries.

Law enforcement officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

You can also call or text the department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted through the police department's website.