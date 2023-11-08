Police received a report for shots fired on Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

The shots were reported fired on the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue near Broad and Cecil B. Moore.

Temple sent out an alert on X, formerly known as Twitter, alerting people to avoid the area and use caution.

TUalertEMER: Shots fired reported on the 1400 block of W. Cecil B Moore Av. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) November 8, 2023

SkyForce10 was over the scene and police cars could be seen and there was caution tape blocking off an area.

Temple's Department of Public Safety said they are not aware of any victims at this point.

NBC10 reached out to police for more information, we have not heard back yet.

This is a breaking news story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.