Philly Officer Struck by Driver in Stolen Car and Injured, Police Say

A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a driver in a suspected stolen vehicle in South Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 10:20 a.m. as the 17th District officer drove along Tasker Street, police said. The officer was struck by a driver in a stolen car that was going down 32nd Street.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition with undisclosed injuries, police said. The crash left both vehicles badly damaged.

The suspected car thief ran off on foot, police said.

Philadelphia police could be seen searching -- including in nearby alleys and on rooftops of homes -- in the area near the crash site. No arrest has been made.

This story is developing and will be updated.