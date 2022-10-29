Police Officer Hospitalized, 18 Units Displaced in NJ Apartment Fire

A large Jersey Shore apartment fire displaced over a dozen residents and sent a police officer to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said.

At around 5 a.m., Galloway police responded to the blaze on Apache Court, where officers observed a “fully engulfed building containing dozens of apartments,” Galloway police said in a statement.

One officer was hospitalized at AtlantiCare Mainland Division for smoke inhalation after patrols went floor-by-floor through the burning building in an effort to evacuate all residents, police said. Several residents were also treated for smoke inhalation by Galloway Township EMS.

Once area fire departments arrived at the scene, the blaze was put under control and exterminated, police added.

A total of 18 units in the apartment complex were displaced; officials are still checking debris to determine if all of the occupants escaped safely as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Apache Court is currently closed as the investigation continues.