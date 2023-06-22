Police Lt. adopts dog saved by Narcan after owners allegedly exposed it to Heroin

Two people have been indicted by an Atlanta County grand jury in New Jersey on Wednesday for exposing their dog to heroin.

Clinton Danks, 58, and Kristina Meyers, 37, have been charged with third-degree animal cruelty and third-degree possession of heroin, according to officials.

On November 17, 2022, police responded to a 911 call about a dog in distress at a Walmart in Hammonton, New Jersey. Bystanders called police after they saw a Yorkshire Terrier that appeared to be unresponsive and unable to breath.

Léelo en español aquí.

When police arrived a bystander was attempting to help the dog. An investigation revealed that the dog had overdosed due to heroin by its owners, Danks and Meyers.

Police gave the dog a pediatric dose of Narcan, which instantly revived and stabilized the dog, according to authorities.

Danks and Meyers were arrested at the scene, police said.

But this story has an even better ending.

Following the incident, the very next day, Lieutenant Sean Grasso, whose department got the 911 call, called the Atlanta County Animal Shelter and adopted the dog.

“I said listen, we don’t get a lot of victories in the opioid crisis, this one’s personal to us,” Grasso said.

He told NBC10’s Frances Wang that he named the dog “OD” to serve as a reminder of how strong she is and what she’s survived.

He also adopted another older, visually impaired dog that OD was found with.

This act of kindness is just another display of Grasso’s character. He has also rescued 19 cats and is the organizer of a local walk for autism in honor of his son.

“When you get a chance to help and you get a chance to see a victory, it’s awesome,” Grasso said.