Delaware County

Police investigating East Lansdowne shooting

Police in Delaware County are investigating after a shooting occurred on the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne on Monday night

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Delaware County are investigating a shooting that happened in East Lansdowne on Monday night.

According to police, a shooting happened at a home on the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne before 10:45 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials have not yet provided further information on this incident and have not confirmed if anyone was injured in this shooting.

However, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Delaware County
