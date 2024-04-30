Law enforcement officials in Delaware County are investigating a shooting that happened in East Lansdowne on Monday night.

According to police, a shooting happened at a home on the 100 block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne before 10:45 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials have not yet provided further information on this incident and have not confirmed if anyone was injured in this shooting.

However, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.