New Jersey

Police investigating after person struck by PATCO train

Law enforcement officials with the Delaware River Port Authority are investigating after a person was struck by a PATCO train near Haddonfield Station on Wednesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials investigate after, police say, a person was struck by a PATCO train at Haddonfield Station on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
NBC10

Officials with the Delaware River Port Authority Police are investigating after a person was struck by a PATCO train in an incident that happened on Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 11:10 a.m., when a person, allegedly, stepped into the path of, and was struck by, an eastbound PATCO train in the area of Haddonfield Station.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The train "made contact with the individual," officials said, and the person -- who officials provided no further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not immediately know the condition of the person that was struck.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have additional information is asked to call DRPA Police at (856) 968-3301.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us