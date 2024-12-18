Police investigating after person struck by PATCO train

Officials with the Delaware River Port Authority Police are investigating after a person was struck by a PATCO train in an incident that happened on Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 11:10 a.m., when a person, allegedly, stepped into the path of, and was struck by, an eastbound PATCO train in the area of Haddonfield Station.

The train "made contact with the individual," officials said, and the person -- who officials provided no further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials did not immediately know the condition of the person that was struck.

Police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have additional information is asked to call DRPA Police at (856) 968-3301.