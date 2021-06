Police were investigating a triple shooting in a residential area of Newark, Delaware, Sunday morning.

The three people were hit by gunfire in the area of Jaymar Boulevard and White Drive before 1 a.m., police said. They were taken to Christiana Hospital in unknown condition.

A large police presence could be seen blocking off Jaymar Boulevard as officers inspected the surrounding area. It was unclear what led to the shooting, and no arrests were immediately announced.