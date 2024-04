A missing Philadelphia woman has been found safe, her family says.

Adrianne Bryant Hipp, 50, was last seen on March 30, 2024. Hipp’s daughter told police her mother left their home on the 2200 block of North Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. that day to go to a deli on 2100 North Broad Street.

On Tuesday morning, Hipp's family members confirmed she was found safe.