Gunman Shoots Victim During Carjacking in Philadelphia, Police Say

A person was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a carjacking in Philadelphia late Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred along the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard. Police have released few details on the incident but said the driver of the car was shot by an armed carjacker who fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his or her condition. They also have not yet released a description of the suspect or stolen car.

NBC10 is at the scene to gather more details.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.