Police Block I-95 in Delaware

Police blocked Interstate 95 in New Castle County, Delaware, Friday morning and told drivers to expect a long closure.

The incident took place along the southbound lanes near the exit for Delaware Route 896 and the Delaware Welcome Center around 8 a.m.

Inc: NCCO - I 95 SB AT THE DELAWARE WELCOME CENTER IS CLOSED DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY https://t.co/w5PP3HAFWq — DelDOT Traffic Alerts (@DelDOTTraffic) December 2, 2022

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead you could see several police vehicles blocking both directions of I-95 in the NEwark area shortly before 9 a.m. They seemed focused vehicles stopped in the middle of the road.

"I-95 northbound and I-95 southbound in the area of 896 will be shut down for an extended period," Delaware State Police said.

Police have yet to reveal what led up to the incident.

"The incident is contained at this time, there is no threat to public safety, and police are advising the public to please avoid the area," police said.

Drivers heading into or out of Maryland should plan on taking alternates routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.