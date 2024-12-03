Police alert residents of ‘criminal tourists' targeting high end homes in Abington Twp.

An organized burglary ring has been targeting homes in Abington Township, Montgomery County, in the last several weeks and police are warning people to be on the lookout.

Abington Township police are calling them “criminal tourists” who they say are entering the country for temporary stays and stealing from homes. They say this is connected to a national trend that has been seen all the way from California to Pennsylvania.

“We have seen criminal tourists, is the term we’ve been using, that are coming into our country with the express purpose of pillaging from those that have,” Detective Sergeant Troy Hummel with the Abington Township Police Department said.

They are targeting high end homes and there have been recent reports of burglaries in Meadowbrook and Rydal areas in Abington Township, police said.

This isn’t new, the same group of thieves targeted Abington Township, this same time last year, taking advantage of the shorter days and the fact that people aren’t home.

“They are employing spotters almost to do the scouting and have this data coming in knowing the houses they’re looking at, the properties they are looking for,” Detective Sergeant Hummel said.

They say the hours they like to hit are during the first couple hours of darkness. The thieves will often case a home for hours or even days prior and hit when no one is home, Abington Township police said in a community alert.

They gain entry by smashing a window or door in the rear of the home and will utilize Wi-Fi/Cellular jamming devices, which are illegal in the U.S. The use of these devices has been confirmed in several past Abington burglaries and has also been confirmed to be a nation-wide trend.

Police said it is most common for the suspects to utilize rental cars with out of state license plates. Common states of origin are New York and Florida.

Things people can do to protect their homes:

If you’re out and about and see someone who doesn’t fit in or a car that doesn’t belong, you should call 911

Tell your neighbors or police that you’re traveling so they can do house checks

Keep your home well-lit to make it look like you’re home even if you’re not

Be wary of wrong delivery door knocks and wrong deliveries

Set an alarm. A hard-wired alarm will defeat a jamming device

Have a car parked visible in your driveway when you aren’t home

Secure valuables in your home when you’re away

In past burglaries, suspects have been known to use a ruse such as a pizza delivery or a well-dressed female to knock on the door, to see if anyone was home. In another incident, the suspects threw small pebbles at an upstairs window, then hid in the bushes to see if there was a response, Abington Township police said in a community alert.

The Abington Police Department will be conducting extra patrols and will be utilizing proactive surveillance activities in the area. Any additional questions or concerns can be addressed by Detective Sergeant Troy Hummel, (267)536-1111, thummel@abingtonpa.gov.