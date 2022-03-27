Plymouth Whitemarsh

Plymouth Whitemarsh Colonials Celebrate State Championship

The team will get a celebratory police escort on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday

By NBC10 Staff

Team celebrates with a 34 and 0 banner
PIAA

The Plymouth Whitemarsh girl's basketball team are state champs after beating Mount Lebanon 60-40 Saturday.

The Colonials won the PIAA 6A state championships and capped off a perfect, undefeated season.

The team will have a celebratory police escort as they return home from Hershey, where the tournament was played. The escort will start at the Norristown exchange of the PA Turnpike and travel with the team back to the high school.

Also Saturday, Neumann-Goretti's Lady Saints won the PIAA 3A championships, beating the Freedom Area Bulldogs 55-49. It was the school's fifth state title in eight years.

In boys' basketball, Philadelphia's Roman Catholic beat Archbishop Wood, 77-65, to win the 6A championship. Devon Prep beat Aliquippa, 76-58, to win the 3A championship.

