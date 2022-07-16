Pilot Dies From Plane Crash in Cape May County

A pilot died from a plane crash in Cape May County, New Jersey on Saturday.

According th the Middle Township Police Department, the crash happened around 9:35 a.m. at the Paramount Airfield located on Route 47 South.

Police say the pilot, 22-year-old Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation of the crash was turned over jointly to members of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board who will determine the cause of the crash